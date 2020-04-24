International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA 71.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:IAG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA are listed in the Consumer Services sector within International Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 377 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 71.8% from the opening price of 219.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 10.7 points and decreased 378 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 684 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 192.8 GBX.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a 50 day moving average of 364.06 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 490.08. There are currently 1,985,835,067 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 20,948,523. Market capitalisation for LON:IAG is £4,335,078,011 GBP.

