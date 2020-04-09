International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA 57.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:IAG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA are listed in the Consumer Services sector within International Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 400 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 57.2% from the opening price of 254.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 165.3 points and decreased 389.5 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 684 GBX while the 52 week low is 192.8 GBX.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a 50 day moving average of 440.79 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 499.77. There are currently 336,798,124 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 23,127,512. Market capitalisation for LON:IAG is £5,044,021,070 GBP.

