International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA 48.8% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA with EPIC/TICKER (LON:IAG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at UBS. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA are listed in the Consumer Services sector within International Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 640 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 48.8% from today’s opening price of 430 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 176.4 points and decreased 118.4 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 684 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 386.72 GBX.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a 50 day moving average of 598.82 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 522.05. There are currently 1,985,205,882 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 14,321,508. Market capitalisation for LON:IAG is £8,071,906,609 GBP.

