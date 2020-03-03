International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA 46% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA with EPIC/TICKER (LON:IAG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA are listed in the Consumer Services sector within International Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 650 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 46.0% from the opening price of 445.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 129.9 points and decreased 93.1 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 684 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 411.5 GBX.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a 50 day moving average of 620.09 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 522.35. There are currently 1,985,205,882 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 11,512,907. Market capitalisation for LON:IAG is £9,280,837,498 GBP.

