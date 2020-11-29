International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA 39.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA using EPIC/TICKER code LON:IAG has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA are listed in the Consumer Services sector within International Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 228 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 39.2% from the opening price of 163.75 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 67.31 points and increased 79.72 points respectively.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA LON:IAG has a 50 day moving average of 119.36 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 108.15The 52 week high share price is 163.75 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 0.87 GBX. There are currently 1,983,310,848 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 63,316,464. Market capitalisation for LON:IAG is £8,003,614,816 GBP.