International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA 35.8% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA with ticker (LON:IAG) now has a potential upside of 35.8% according to Deutsche.







Deutsche set a target price of 220 GBX for the company, which when compared to the International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA share price of 141 GBX at opening today (03/03/2022) indicates a potential upside of 35.8%. Trading has ranged between 1 (52 week low) and 142 (52 week high) with an average of 39,544,268 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £6,914,146,852.



International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is an airline company that holds the interests in airline and ancillary operations. Its segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. It combines the airlines in the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland. It has approximately 529 aircrafts to over 268 destinations. The Company operates various aircraft fleet services, including Boeing 747 aircraft, Airbus A340 aircraft, Airbus A320 aircraft, Airbus A330-200 aircraft, Boeing 777-200 aircraft and Embraer E170 aircraft. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing airline marketing, airline operations, insurance, aircraft maintenance, storage and custody services, air freight operations and cargo transport services. The Company offers its services in cities, including London, Madrid, Barcelona, Rome and Dublin.








