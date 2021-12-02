International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA 34.1% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA with ticker (LON:IAG) now has a potential upside of 34.1% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 200 GBX for the company, which when compared to the International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA share price of 132 GBX at opening today (02/12/2021) indicates a potential upside of 34.1%. Trading has ranged between 1 (52 week low) and 135 (52 week high) with an average of 40,507,740 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £6,596,665,967.



International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is an airline company that holds the interests in airline and ancillary operations. Its segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. It combines the airlines in the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland. It has approximately 573 aircrafts to over 268 destinations. The Company operates various aircraft fleet services, including Airbus A318, Airbus A319, Airbus A340-600, Boeing 787-800, Embraer E190 and Boeing 777-200, among others. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing airline marketing, airline operations, insurance, aircraft maintenance, storage and custody services, air freight operations and cargo transport services. The Company offers its services in cities, including London, Madrid, Barcelona, Rome and Dublin. The Company’s brands include British Airways, Iberia, LEVEL, Vueling, Aer Lingus, IAG Cargo and Avios.







