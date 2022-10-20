Twitter Linkedin Facebook

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA 16.1% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Broker Ratings

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA with ticker (LON:IAG) now has a potential upside of 16.1% according to Deutsche.



Deutsche set a target price of 140 GBX for the company, which when compared to the International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA share price of 117 GBX at opening today (20/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 16.1%. Trading has ranged between 1 (52 week low) and 117 (52 week high) with an average of 20,467,557 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £5,696,694,750.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is an airline company that holds the interests in airline and ancillary operations. The Company’s segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingu. The Company combines the airlines in the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland. The Company operates various aircraft fleet services, including Airbus A319-100, Airbus A320-200, Airbus A321-200, Airbus A350-1000, Airbus A380-800, Boeing 777-200, Boeing 777-300, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9 and Embraer 190. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing airline marketing, airline operations, insurance, aircraft maintenance, storage and custody services, air freight operations and cargo transport services. The Company’s subsidiaries include BA Call Centre India Private Limited, BA European Limited, BA Healthcare Trust Limited, British Airways Associated Companies Limited, British Airways Capital Limited, British Airways Holdings B.V. and British Midland Airways Limited.



Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.