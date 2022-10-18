International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA 16.1% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA with ticker (LON:IAG) now has a potential upside of 16.1% according to Deutsche.







Deutsche set a target price of 140 GBX for the company, which when compared to the International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA share price of 117 GBX at opening today (18/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 16.1%. Trading has ranged between 1 (52 week low) and 118 (52 week high) with an average of 20,137,617 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £5,817,480,531.



International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is an airline company that holds the interests in airline and ancillary operations. The Company’s segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingu. The Company combines the airlines in the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland. The Company operates various aircraft fleet services, including Airbus A319-100, Airbus A320-200, Airbus A321-200, Airbus A350-1000, Airbus A380-800, Boeing 777-200, Boeing 777-300, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9 and Embraer 190. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing airline marketing, airline operations, insurance, aircraft maintenance, storage and custody services, air freight operations and cargo transport services. The Company’s subsidiaries include BA Call Centre India Private Limited, BA European Limited, BA Healthcare Trust Limited, British Airways Associated Companies Limited, British Airways Capital Limited, British Airways Holdings B.V. and British Midland Airways Limited.







