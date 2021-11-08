Twitter
International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA 15.9% potential upside indicated by Liberum Capital

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA with ticker (LON:IAG) now has a potential upside of 15.9% according to Liberum Capital.



Liberum Capital set a target price of 215 GBX for the company, which when compared to the International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA share price of 181 GBX at opening today (08/11/2021) indicates a potential upside of 15.9%. Trading has ranged between 1 (52 week low) and 183 (52 week high) with an average of 38,240,257 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £9,010,920,597.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is an airline company that holds the interests in airline and ancillary operations. Its segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. It combines the airlines in the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland. It has approximately 573 aircrafts to over 268 destinations. The Company operates various aircraft fleet services, including Airbus A318, Airbus A319, Airbus A340-600, Boeing 787-800, Embraer E190 and Boeing 777-200, among others. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing airline marketing, airline operations, insurance, aircraft maintenance, storage and custody services, air freight operations and cargo transport services. The Company offers its services in cities, including London, Madrid, Barcelona, Rome and Dublin. The Company’s brands include British Airways, Iberia, LEVEL, Vueling, Aer Lingus, IAG Cargo and Avios.



