International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA 11.6% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:IAG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at UBS. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA are listed in the Consumer Services sector within International Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 700 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 11.6% from today’s opening price of 627 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 80.6 points and increased 163.8 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 667.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 411.5 GBX.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a 50 day moving average of 580.53 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 504.39. There are currently 1,984,330,139 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 10,874,217. Market capitalisation for LON:IAG is £12,410,001,173 GBP.