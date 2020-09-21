International Business Machines – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.2% Upside

International Business Machines with ticker code (IBM) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 155 and 115 and has a mean target at 135.19. With the stocks previous close at 124.92 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 124.26 and the 200 day moving average is 120.81. The market capitalisation for the company is $109,327m. Company Website: http://www.ibm.com
International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries. It also offers middleware and data platform software, including Red Hat, which enables the operation of clients’ hybrid multi-cloud environments; and Cloud Paks, WebSphere distributed, and analytics platform software, such as DB2 distributed, information integration, and enterprise content management, as well as IoT, Blockchain and AI/Watson platforms. The company’s Global Business Services segment offers business consulting services; system integration, application management, maintenance, and support services for packaged software; finance, procurement, talent and engagement, industry-specific business process outsourcing services; IT infrastructure and platform services. Its Global Technology Services segment provides project, managed, outsourcing, and cloud-delivered services for enterprise IT infrastructure environments; and IT infrastructure support services. It’s Systems segment offers servers for businesses, cloud service providers, and scientific computing organizations; data storage products and solutions; and z/OS, an enterprise operating system, as well as Linux. Its Global Financing segment provides lease, installment payment, loan financing, short-term working capital financing, and remanufacturing and remarketing services. It was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. and changed its name to International Business Machines Corporation in 1924. It was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.