International Business Machines – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.3% Upside

International Business Machines with ticker code (IBM) now have 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 165 and 115 calculating the mean target price we have 137.13. With the stocks previous close at 117.91 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.3%. The day 50 moving average is 118.79 while the 200 day moving average is 122.12. The market capitalisation for the company is $104,432m. Find out more information at: http://www.ibm.com

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries. It also offers middleware and data platform software, including Red Hat, which enables the operation of clients’ hybrid multi-cloud environments; and Cloud Paks, WebSphere distributed, and analytics platform software, such as DB2 distributed, information integration, and enterprise content management, as well as IoT, Blockchain and AI/Watson platforms. The company’s Global Business Services segment offers business consulting services; system integration, application management, maintenance, and support services for packaged software; finance, procurement, talent and engagement, industry-specific business process outsourcing services; IT infrastructure and platform services. Its Global Technology Services segment provides project, managed, outsourcing, and cloud-delivered services for enterprise IT infrastructure environments; and IT infrastructure support services. It’s Systems segment offers servers for businesses, cloud service providers, and scientific computing organizations; data storage products and solutions; and z/OS, an enterprise operating system, as well as Linux. Its Global Financing segment provides lease, installment payment, loan financing, short-term working capital financing, and remanufacturing and remarketing services. It was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. and changed its name to International Business Machines Corporation in 1924. It was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.