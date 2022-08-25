International Business Machines – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.3% Upside

International Business Machines with ticker code (IBM) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 163 and 115 with a mean TP of 143.18. With the stocks previous close at 134.74 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 135.4 and the 200 moving average now moves to 131.11. The market cap for the company is $119,417m. Find out more information at: https://www.ibm.com

The potential market cap would be $126,897m based on the market concensus.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity. This segment also provides transaction processing software that supports clients’ mission-critical and on-premise workloads in banking, airlines, and retail industries. The Consulting segment offers business transformation services, including strategy, business process design and operations, data and analytics, and system integration services; technology consulting services; and application and cloud platform services. The Infrastructure segment provides on-premises and cloud-based server and storage solutions for its clients’ mission-critical and regulated workloads; and support services and solutions for hybrid cloud infrastructure, as well as remanufacturing and remarketing services for used equipment. The Financing segment offers lease, installment payment, loan financing, and short-term working capital financing services. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. International Business Machines Corporation was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.