International Business Machines – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.9% Upside

International Business Machines found using ticker (IBM) now have 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 165 and 115 and has a mean target at 143.68. Now with the previous closing price of 137.02 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.9%. The day 50 moving average is 130.08 and the 200 day moving average is 132.42. The market cap for the company is $123,504m. Find out more information at: https://www.ibm.com

The potential market cap would be $129,507m based on the market concensus.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in various application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries. It offers middleware and data platform software, including Red Hat that enables the operation of clients’ hybrid multi-cloud environments; and Cloud Paks, WebSphere distributed, and analytics platform software, such as DB2 distributed, information integration, and enterprise content management, as well as IoT, Blockchain and AI/Watson platforms. The company’s Global Business Services segment offers business consulting services; system integration, application management, maintenance, and support services for packaged software; and finance, procurement, talent and engagement, and industry-specific business process outsourcing services. Its Global Technology Services segment provides IT infrastructure and platform services; and project, managed, outsourcing, and cloud-delivered services for enterprise IT infrastructure environments; and IT infrastructure support services. The company’s Systems segment offers servers for businesses, cloud service providers, and scientific computing organizations; data storage products and solutions; and z/OS, an enterprise operating system, as well as Linux. Its Global Financing segment provides lease, installment payment, loan financing, short-term working capital financing, and remanufacturing and remarketing services. It has a collaboration with GK Software SE to enhance retail innovation and customer omnichannel experience with hybrid cloud technology; and with Apptio The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.