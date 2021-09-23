International Business Machines – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.8% Upside

International Business Machines found using ticker (IBM) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 176 and 115 with a mean TP of 150. With the stocks previous close at 132.97 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 139.44 while the 200 day moving average is 140.13. The market cap for the company is $120,672m. Find out more information at: http://www.ibm.com

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in various application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries. It also offers middleware and data platform software, including Red Hat that enables the operation of clients’ hybrid multi-cloud environments; and Cloud Paks, WebSphere distributed, and analytics platform software, such as DB2 distributed, information integration, and enterprise content management, as well as IoT, Blockchain and AI/Watson platforms. The company’s Global Business Services segment offers business consulting services; system integration, application management, maintenance, and support services for packaged software; and finance, procurement, talent and engagement, and industry-specific business process outsourcing services. Its Global Technology Services segment provides IT infrastructure and platform services; and project, managed, outsourcing, and cloud-delivered services for enterprise IT infrastructure environments; and IT infrastructure support services. The company’s Systems segment offers servers for businesses, cloud service providers, and scientific computing organizations; data storage products and solutions; and z/OS, an enterprise operating system, as well as Linux. Its Global Financing segment provides lease, installment payment, loan financing, short-term working capital financing, and remanufacturing and remarketing services. The company has a collaboration alliance with GK Software SE to enhance retail innovation and customer omnichannel experience with hybrid cloud technology. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.