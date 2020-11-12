Twitter
Internationa Flavors & Fragranc – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.1% Upside

Internationa Flavors & Fragranc with ticker code (IFF) now have 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 158 and 105 calculating the mean target price we have 136.2. Now with the previous closing price of 112.44 this would imply there is a potential upside of 21.1%. The 50 day MA is 113.23 and the 200 moving average now moves to 123.53. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,677m. Company Website: http://www.iff.com

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products. This segment also creates and manufactures a naturals-focused suite of flavor compounds, functional foods, and specialty fine ingredients to small, local, and regional customers. The Scent segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances for personal care, household products, and beauty care; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers’ cosmetic and personal care product lines. This segment serves perfume and toiletries manufacturers in the cosmetics industry; and manufacturers of soaps, detergents, fabric care, household cleaners, and air fresheners in the household products industry. The company has operations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

