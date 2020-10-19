Internationa Flavors & Fragranc – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.4% Upside

Internationa Flavors & Fragranc found using ticker (IFF) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 156 and 110 calculating the average target price we see 137.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 116.01 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 120.38 while the 200 day moving average is 124.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $12,433m. Visit the company website at: http://www.iff.com

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products. This segment also creates and manufactures a naturals-focused suite of flavor compounds, functional foods, and specialty fine ingredients to small, local, and regional customers. The Scent segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances for personal care, household products, and beauty care; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers’ cosmetic and personal care product lines. This segment serves perfume and toiletries manufacturers in the cosmetics industry; and manufacturers of soaps, detergents, fabric care, household cleaners, and air fresheners in the household products industry. The company has operations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

