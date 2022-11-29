Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Intermediate Capital Group plc 39.9% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Intermediate Capital Group plc with ticker (LON:ICP) now has a potential upside of 39.9% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 2,015 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Intermediate Capital Group plc share price of 1,211 GBX at opening today (29/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 39.9%. Trading has ranged between 937 (52 week low) and 2,288 (52 week high) with an average of 1,198,362 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,531,664,422.

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICG) is a United Kingdom-based global alternative asset manager. The Company manages capital on behalf of its global client base, principally across long-term closed-end funds. The Company operates through two segments: Fund Management Company (FMC) and the Investment Company (IC). ICG operates across four asset classes, which include structured and private equity, private debt, real assets and credit. Its structured and private equity consists of providing structured and equity financing solutions to private companies. Its private debt consists of providing debt financing to quality corporate borrowers. Its real assets consist of providing financing solutions in the real estate and infrastructure sectors. Its credit includes investing in primary and secondary public credit markets. It provides a range of capital solution for corporates and owners of real assets. Its subsidiaries include ICG Carbon Funding Limited and ICG FMC Limited.



