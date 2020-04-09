Intermediate Capital Group plc 37.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Intermediate Capital Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ICP) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Intermediate Capital Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 1470 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 37.1% from today’s opening price of 1072 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 195 points and decreased 552 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1896 GBX while the 52 week low is 452 GBX.

Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,412.70 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,463.39. There are currently 290,445,841 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,365,374. Market capitalisation for LON:ICP is £3,139,719,541 GBP.

