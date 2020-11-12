Intercontinental Hotels Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.0% Upside

Intercontinental Hotels Group with ticker code (IHG) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 62 and 62 with the average target price sitting at 62. Now with the previous closing price of 60.22 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 53.92 while the 200 day moving average is 50.84. The company has a market cap of $10,895m. Find out more information at: http://www.ihgplc.com

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names. It also provides IHG Rewards Club, a hotel loyalty program. As of February 28, 2020, the company had approximately 5,900 hotels and 884,000 rooms in approximately 100 countries. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC was founded in 1777 and is headquartered in Denham, the United Kingdom.