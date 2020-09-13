Intercontinental Hotels Group – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.4% Downside

Intercontinental Hotels Group with ticker code (IHG) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 54 and 54 calculating the average target price we see 54. With the stocks previous close at 55.88 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -3.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 53.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to 47.53. The company has a market cap of $10,302m. Company Website: http://www.ihgplc.com

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names. It also provides IHG Rewards Club, a hotel loyalty program. As of February 28, 2020, the company had approximately 5,900 hotels and 884,000 rooms in approximately 100 countries. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC was founded in 1777 and is headquartered in Denham, the United Kingdom.

