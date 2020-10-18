Intercontinental Hotels Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.4% Upside

Intercontinental Hotels Group with ticker code (IHG) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 63 and 63 calculating the average target price we see 63. Now with the previous closing price of 53.19 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 54.86 while the 200 day moving average is 49.24. The company has a market cap of $9,836m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ihgplc.com

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names. It also provides IHG Rewards Club, a hotel loyalty program. As of February 28, 2020, the company had approximately 5,900 hotels and 884,000 rooms in approximately 100 countries. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC was founded in 1777 and is headquartered in Denham, the United Kingdom.

