Intercontinental Hotels Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.2% Upside

Intercontinental Hotels Group with ticker code (IHG) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 63 and 63 calculating the mean target price we have 63. With the stocks previous close at 56.13 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.2%. The day 50 moving average is 54.68 and the 200 day moving average is 49.64. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,241m. Find out more information at: http://www.ihgplc.com

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names. It also provides IHG Rewards Club, a hotel loyalty program. As of February 28, 2020, the company had approximately 5,900 hotels and 884,000 rooms in approximately 100 countries. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC was founded in 1777 and is headquartered in Denham, the United Kingdom.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn