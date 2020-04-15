INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock 8.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Morgan Stanley

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:IHG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Morgan Stanley. INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set a target price of 3700 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 8.6% from today’s opening price of 3407 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 408 points and decreased 1672 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 5770 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 2161 GBX.

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock has a 50 day moving average of 4,062.14 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 4,819.89. There are currently 182,656,312 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,589,266. Market capitalisation for LON:IHG is £5,943,157,008 GBP.

