Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock 7.9% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock with ticker (LON:IHG) now has a potential upside of 7.9% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 5,700 GBX for the company, which when compared to the INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock share price of 5,248 GBX at opening today (05/05/2022) indicates a potential upside of 7.9%. Trading has ranged between 4,300 (52 week low) and 5,386 (52 week high) with an average of 720,627 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £9,431,048,384.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is a hotel company. The Company franchises its brands and manages its hotels on behalf of third-party hotel owners. Its segments include The Americas; Europe, Middle East Asia and Africa (EMEAA), and Greater China. It operates a portfolio of hotel brands, including InterContinental, HUALUXE, Kimpton, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites Hotels, Holiday Inn Resort, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations and Candlewood Suites Hotels. The Company operates over 5,964 hotels (886,036 rooms) worldwide and has over 1,815 pipeline hotels. The Americas segment has approximately 986 hotels in pipeline (102,757 rooms). The EMEAA Segment has approximately 389 hotels (76,120 rooms). The Greater China segment has approximately 440 hotels in pipeline (93,180 rooms).



You might also enjoy reading  INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock 5.5% potential upside indicated by Morgan Stanley

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.