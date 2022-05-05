INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock 7.9% potential upside indicated by Barclays

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock with ticker (LON:IHG) now has a potential upside of 7.9% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 5,700 GBX for the company, which when compared to the INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock share price of 5,248 GBX at opening today (05/05/2022) indicates a potential upside of 7.9%. Trading has ranged between 4,300 (52 week low) and 5,386 (52 week high) with an average of 720,627 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £9,431,048,384.



InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is a hotel company. The Company franchises its brands and manages its hotels on behalf of third-party hotel owners. Its segments include The Americas; Europe, Middle East Asia and Africa (EMEAA), and Greater China. It operates a portfolio of hotel brands, including InterContinental, HUALUXE, Kimpton, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites Hotels, Holiday Inn Resort, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations and Candlewood Suites Hotels. The Company operates over 5,964 hotels (886,036 rooms) worldwide and has over 1,815 pipeline hotels. The Americas segment has approximately 986 hotels in pipeline (102,757 rooms). The EMEAA Segment has approximately 389 hotels (76,120 rooms). The Greater China segment has approximately 440 hotels in pipeline (93,180 rooms).







