INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock 5.8% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:IHG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 5000 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 5.8% from the opening price of 4728 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 488 points and increased 68 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 5770 GBX while the 52 week low is 4299 GBX.

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock has a 50 day moving average of 5,028.66 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 5,097.33. There are currently 182,033,293 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 441,603. Market capitalisation for LON:IHG is £8,627,467,921 GBP.