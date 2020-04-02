INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock 48% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:IHG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 4600 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 48.0% from today’s opening price of 3109 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1165 points and decreased 2091 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 5770 GBX while the year low share price is currently 2161 GBX.

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock has a 50 day moving average of 4,277.45 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 4,891.49. There are currently 369,439,455 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,563,058. Market capitalisation for LON:IHG is £5,658,692,545 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn