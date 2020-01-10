INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock 4.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by Deutsche Bank

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock with EPIC/TICKER (LON:IHG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 4860 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -4.2% from today’s opening price of 5075 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 261.5 points and increased 291.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 5770 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 4190 GBX.

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock has a 50 day moving average of 4,968.96 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 5,089.15. There are currently 133,701,218 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 457,432. Market capitalisation for LON:IHG is £9,189,805,028 GBP.