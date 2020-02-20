INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock 4.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Societe Generale

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock with EPIC/TICKER (LON:IHG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Societe Generale. INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Societe Generale have set a target price of 5300 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 4.1% from today’s opening price of 5090 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 125 points and increased 441 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 5770 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 4483 GBX.

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock has a 50 day moving average of 5,021.61 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 5,087.60. There are currently 182,033,293 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 544,843. Market capitalisation for LON:IHG is £9,329,206,266 GBP.

