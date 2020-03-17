INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock 37.2% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock with EPIC/TICKER (LON:IHG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 4150 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 37.2% from the opening price of 3024.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1805 points and decreased 2057.5 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 5770 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 2745.5 GBX.

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock has a 50 day moving average of 4,715.43 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at . There are currently 182,656,312 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,092,343. Market capitalisation for LON:IHG is £5,085,151,726 GBP.

