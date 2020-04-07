INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock 33.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:IHG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 4400 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 33.7% from today’s opening price of 3291 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 559 points and decreased 1762 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 5770 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 2161 GBX.

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock has a 50 day moving average of 4,177.06 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 4,859.64. There are currently 182,656,312 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,590,102. Market capitalisation for LON:IHG is £6,398,012,252 GBP.

