INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock 24.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by Citigroup

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock with EPIC/TICKER (LON:IHG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ today by analysts at Citigroup. INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Citigroup have set their target price at 2750 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -24.2% from the opening price of 3629 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 235 points and decreased 1099 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 5770 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 2161 GBX.

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock has a 50 day moving average of 3,804.66 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 4,727.68. There are currently 78,396,099 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,391,601. Market capitalisation for LON:IHG is £6,464,206,881 GBP.

