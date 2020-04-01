INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock 23.1% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:IHG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 4000 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 23.1% from the opening price of 3250 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1037 points and decreased 1976 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 5770 GBX while the 52 week low is 2161 GBX.

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock has a 50 day moving average of 4,307.87 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 4,900.28. There are currently 1,251,798,534 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,558,750. Market capitalisation for LON:IHG is £6,069,669,247 GBP.

