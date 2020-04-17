INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock 2.6% Potential Decrease Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:IHG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 3350 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -2.6% from today’s opening price of 3438 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 832.5 points and decreased 1701 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 5770 GBX while the 52 week low is 2161 GBX.

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock has a 50 day moving average of 3,996.91 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 4,799.39. There are currently 1,588,150,895 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,548,908. Market capitalisation for LON:IHG is £6,542,749,095 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn