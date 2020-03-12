INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock 17% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock with EPIC/TICKER (LON:IHG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at UBS. INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 4150 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 17.0% from the opening price of 3548.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1287.5 points and decreased 1361 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 5770 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 3382 GBX.

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock has a 50 day moving average of 4,820.68 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 5,038.37. There are currently 182,656,312 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 990,296. Market capitalisation for LON:IHG is £6,234,973,210 GBP.

