INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock 14.3% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock with ticker (LON:IHG) now has a potential upside of 14.3% according to Deutsche.







Deutsche set a target price of 5,520 GBX for the company, which when compared to the INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock share price of 4,730 GBX at opening today (01/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 14.3%. Trading has ranged between 4,174 (52 week low) and 5,386 (52 week high) with an average of 835,487 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £8,434,837,323.



InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based global hospitality company. It franchises its brands and manages its hotels on behalf of third-party hotel owners. Its segments include The Americas; Europe, Middle East Asia and Africa (EMEAA), and Greater China. It operates a portfolio of hotel brands, including Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental, Vignette, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites. Its composition of rooms includes franchised; managed; and owned, leased, and managed lease. IHG One Rewards is its loyalty program. The Company operates approximately 6028 (884,820 rooms) open hotels in more than 100 countries and a further about 1,800 hotels in its development pipeline. The Americas segment has more than 4268 hotels. The EMEAA Segment has more than 1137 hotels. The Greater China segment has more than 586 hotels.







