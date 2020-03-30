INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock 14.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock with EPIC/TICKER (LON:IHG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 4000 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 14.7% from today’s opening price of 3487.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 799.5 points and decreased 1746.5 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 5770 GBX while the year low share price is currently 2161 GBX.

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock has a 50 day moving average of 4,367.15 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 4,916.31. There are currently 182,656,312 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,525,699. Market capitalisation for LON:IHG is £6,055,970,024 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn