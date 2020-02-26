INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock 1.8% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock with EPIC/TICKER (LON:IHG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 4600 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 1.8% from today’s opening price of 4520 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 50 points and decreased 521 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 5770 GBX while the year low share price is currently 4405.5 GBX.

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP Common Stock has a 50 day moving average of 5,017.44 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 5,086.19. There are currently 182,033,293 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 633,451. Market capitalisation for LON:IHG is £8,171,474,522 GBP.

