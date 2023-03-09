Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. with ticker code (ICE) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 168 and 117 and has a mean target at 128.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at 102.96 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 105.79 and the 200 day MA is 101.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $57,500m. Find out more information at: https://www.ice.com

The potential market cap would be $71,523m based on the market concensus.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The company operates regulated marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives contracts and financial securities, such as commodities, interest rates, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as corporate and exchange-traded funds; and trading venues, including regulated exchanges and clearing houses. It also offers energy, agricultural and metals, and financial futures and options; and cash equities and equity options, and over-the-counter and other markets, as well as listings and data and connectivity services. In addition, the company provides fixed income data and analytic, fixed income execution, CDS clearing, and other multi-asset class data and network services. Further, it offers proprietary and comprehensive mortgage origination platform, which serves residential mortgage loans; closing solutions that provides customers connectivity to the mortgage supply chain and facilitates the secure exchange of information; data and analytics services; and Data as a Service for lenders to access data and origination information. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

