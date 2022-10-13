Intercontinental Exchange Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.9% Upside

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. found using ticker (ICE) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 164 and 102 and has a mean target at 127.93. With the stocks previous close at 90.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 40.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 100.26 and the 200 day moving average is 111.69. The market capitalisation for the company is $50,602m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ice.com

The potential market cap would be $71,302m based on the market concensus.

Intercontinental Exchange, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives contracts and financial securities, such as commodities, interest rates, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as corporate and exchange-traded funds; trading venues, including 13 regulated exchanges and 6 clearing houses; and offers futures and options products for energy, agricultural and metals, financial, cash equities and equity, over-the-counter, and other markets, as well as listings and data and connectivity services. It also provides fixed income data and analytic, fixed income execution, CDS clearing, and other multi-asset class data and network services. In addition, the company offers proprietary and comprehensive mortgage origination platform, which serves residential mortgage loans; closing solutions that provides customers connectivity to the mortgage supply chain and facilitates the secure exchange of information; data and analytics services; and Data as a Service for lenders to access data and origination information. Intercontinental Exchange was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.