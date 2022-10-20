Intercontinental Exchange Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.8% Upside

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. with ticker code (ICE) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 164 and 102 calculating the mean target price we have 126.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 92.71 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 36.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 98.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 110.58. The market capitalisation for the company is $51,172m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ice.com

The potential market cap would be $70,021m based on the market concensus.

Intercontinental Exchange, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives contracts and financial securities, such as commodities, interest rates, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as corporate and exchange-traded funds; trading venues, including 13 regulated exchanges and 6 clearing houses; and offers futures and options products for energy, agricultural and metals, financial, cash equities and equity, over-the-counter, and other markets, as well as listings and data and connectivity services. It also provides fixed income data and analytic, fixed income execution, CDS clearing, and other multi-asset class data and network services. In addition, the company offers proprietary and comprehensive mortgage origination platform, which serves residential mortgage loans; closing solutions that provides customers connectivity to the mortgage supply chain and facilitates the secure exchange of information; data and analytics services; and Data as a Service for lenders to access data and origination information. Intercontinental Exchange was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.