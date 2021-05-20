Intercontinental Exchange Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.8% Upside

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. with ticker code (ICE) now have 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 141 and 123 with the average target price sitting at 133.82. Now with the previous closing price of 110.76 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.8%. The 50 day MA is 116.33 while the 200 day moving average is 111.84. The company has a market capitalisation of $62,321m. Visit the company website at: http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com

Intercontinental Exchange operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives contracts and financial securities, such as commodities, interest rates, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as corporate and exchange-traded funds; trading venues, including 12 regulated exchanges and six clearing houses; and offers futures and options products for energy, agricultural and metals, financial, cash equities and equity, over-the-counter, and other markets, as well as listings and data and connectivity services. It also provides fixed income data and analytic, fixed income execution, CDS clearing, and other multi-asset class data and network services. In addition, the company offers proprietary and comprehensive mortgage origination platform, which serves residential mortgage loans; network and closing solutions that provides customers connectivity to the mortgage supply chain and facilitates the secure exchange of information; data and analytics services; and Data as a Service for lenders to access data and origination information. Intercontinental Exchange was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.