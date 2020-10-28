Intercontinental Exchange Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.7% Upside

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. with ticker code (ICE) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 126 and 98 calculating the mean target price we have 114.44. Now with the previous closing price of 98.95 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 15.7%. The 50 day MA is 100.19 and the 200 day moving average is 96.45. The market cap for the company is $54,868m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com

Intercontinental Exchange operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, metals, interest rates, equities, ETFs, credit derivatives, digital assets, bonds, and currencies, as well as offers mortgage and technology services. It also offers data services to support the trading, investment, risk management, and connectivity needs of customers across major asset classes. The company operates exchanges and marketplaces; cash equities, equity options, and bond exchanges; and over-the-counter markets for physical energy, fixed income, credit default swaps, and central counterparty clearing houses. Intercontinental Exchange was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

