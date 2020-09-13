Intercontinental Exchange Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.3% Upside

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. found using ticker (ICE) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 125 and 98 with the average target price sitting at 110.31. Given that the stocks previous close was at 98.25 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 100.71 and the 200 day MA is 92.58. The company has a market capitalisation of $55,131m. Visit the company website at: http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com

Intercontinental Exchange operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, metals, interest rates, equities, ETFs, credit derivatives, digital assets, bonds, and currencies, as well as offers mortgage and technology services. It also offers data services to support the trading, investment, risk management, and connectivity needs of customers across major asset classes. The company operates exchanges and marketplaces; cash equities, equity options, and bond exchanges; and over-the-counter markets for physical energy, fixed income, credit default swaps, and central counterparty clearing houses. Intercontinental Exchange was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn