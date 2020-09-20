Intercontinental Exchange Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.9% Upside

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. found using ticker (ICE) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 125 and 98 calculating the average target price we see 111.88. Now with the previous closing price of 99.96 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.9%. The 50 day MA is 101.54 and the 200 day MA is 92.85. The market cap for the company is $55,681m. Company Website: http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com

Intercontinental Exchange operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, metals, interest rates, equities, ETFs, credit derivatives, digital assets, bonds, and currencies, as well as offers mortgage and technology services. It also offers data services to support the trading, investment, risk management, and connectivity needs of customers across major asset classes. The company operates exchanges and marketplaces; cash equities, equity options, and bond exchanges; and over-the-counter markets for physical energy, fixed income, credit default swaps, and central counterparty clearing houses. Intercontinental Exchange was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

