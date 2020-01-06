Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 7.5% Upside

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. with ticker code (IBKR) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 60 and 40 calculating the mean target price we have 51.4. With the stocks previous close at 47.8 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.5%. The day 50 moving average is 47.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 48.58. The market cap for the company is $19,013m. Find out more information at: http://www.interactivebrokers.com

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. In addition, it offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. Further, the company provides electronic execution and clearing services. It serves institutional and individual customers through approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.