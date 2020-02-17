Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential -5.7% Downside

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. with ticker code (IBKR) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 44 and has a mean target at 52.1. With the stocks previous close at 55.27 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -5.7%. The day 50 moving average is 49.77 and the 200 day MA is 48.23. The company has a market capitalisation of $22,787m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.interactivebrokers.com

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. In addition, it offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. Further, the company provides electronic execution and clearing services. It serves institutional and individual customers through approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.