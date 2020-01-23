Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 2.5% Upside

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. found using ticker (IBKR) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 60 and 44 with the average target price sitting at 52.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 50.83 this would imply there is a potential upside of 2.5%. The day 50 moving average is 47.71 and the 200 moving average now moves to 48.21. The market capitalisation for the company is $20,142m. Company Website: http://www.interactivebrokers.com

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. In addition, it offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. Further, the company provides electronic execution and clearing services. It serves institutional and individual customers through approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.