Interactive Brokers Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 8.7% Upside

Interactive Brokers Group with ticker code (IBKR) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 40 calculating the average target price we see 51.4. Now with the previous closing price of 47.3 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 47.04 and the 200 day moving average is 49.04. The company has a market capitalisation of $19,538m. Visit the company website at: http://www.interactivebrokers.com

Interactive Brokers Group operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. In addition, it offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. Further, the company provides electronic execution and clearing services. It serves institutional and individual customers through approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers. Interactive Brokers Group was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.